HSBC Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Hold

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Deutsche Post from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.77.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

Deutsche Post Stock Performance

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at $42.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.23.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.