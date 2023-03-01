HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Plans Dividend of $0.23

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.09. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON HSBA opened at GBX 637.20 ($7.69) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 583.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 526.55. The company has a market cap of £127.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,300.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 434.70 ($5.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 653.80 ($7.89).

HSBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 745 ($8.99) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 700 ($8.45) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 770 ($9.29) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 775 ($9.35) price objective on HSBC in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 730.50 ($8.82).

In related news, insider Georges Elhedery sold 52,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 633 ($7.64), for a total transaction of £334,901.31 ($404,128.53). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

