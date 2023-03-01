Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.64

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.64 and last traded at $24.64, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.64.
Huabao International Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80.
Huabao International Company Profile
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, aroma and tobacco raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Flavours and Fragrances, Tobacco Raw Materials, Aroma Raw Materials, and Condiment.
