Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32,763 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of Humana worth $190,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 46,704.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.92, for a total value of $3,723,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,895,015.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,258 shares of company stock worth $21,495,922. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $496.15. The stock had a trading volume of 507,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,482. The company has a market cap of $62.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $410.87 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Humana from $647.00 to $581.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Humana from $630.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

