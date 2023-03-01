Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total transaction of $1,040,322.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,258 shares of company stock valued at $21,495,922 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Performance

Humana stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.88. 274,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,130. The stock has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $410.87 and a 52-week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.95 and its 200 day moving average is $507.95.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.12.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

Further Reading

