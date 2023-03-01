Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

