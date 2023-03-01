Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance
Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $70.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research raised their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
