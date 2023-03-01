Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %

HURN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

About Huron Consulting Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after buying an additional 589,297 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 15,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after buying an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

