Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-4.25 EPS.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.
Huron Consulting Group Stock Down 0.2 %
HURN stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.19. The stock had a trading volume of 174,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,478. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.82. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $80.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group
About Huron Consulting Group
Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huron Consulting Group (HURN)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.