Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.75-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. Huron Consulting Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.75-$4.25 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

Huron Consulting Group Stock Up 14.6 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded up $10.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $81.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $313.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,542,000 after acquiring an additional 21,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,279,000 after acquiring an additional 92,846 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 351.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 688,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,973,000 after purchasing an additional 535,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 435,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.