iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

iAnthus Capital Stock Performance

ITHUF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 972,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,434. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.

iAnthus Capital Company Profile

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing, and dispensary facilities in the United States. It offers biomass products, such as pre-rolls; cannabis infused products, including topical creams and edibles; vape cartridges, concentrates, live resins, wax products, oils, and tinctures; cannabidiol products, such as topical creams, tinctures, and sprays, as well as products for beauty and skincare that include lotions, creams, haircare products, lip balms, and bath bombs.

