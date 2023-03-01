iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITHUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 78.7% from the January 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
iAnthus Capital Stock Performance
ITHUF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.03. 972,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,434. iAnthus Capital has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.04.
iAnthus Capital Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iAnthus Capital (ITHUF)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for iAnthus Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iAnthus Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.