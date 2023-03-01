IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (CVE:IB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 267,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 522% from the average daily volume of 42,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.88 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Get IBC Advanced Alloys alerts:

IBC Advanced Alloys (CVE:IB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.74 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 9.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBC Advanced Alloys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.