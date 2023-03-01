IGG (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Trading Up 2.8%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) was up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
IGG Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37.
About IGG
IGG, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online games in the international market. It offers mobile, browser, and client-based online games. The company was founded by Zong Jian Cai and Yuan Chi in February 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.
