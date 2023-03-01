Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Illumina were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Illumina by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,434 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.91. 173,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,897. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.26. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $371.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.55.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.