ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.35

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 616902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

ImmunityBio Stock Down 9.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 9.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 201,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in ImmunityBio by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,760,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,925,000 after acquiring an additional 544,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

