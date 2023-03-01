indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Steven Machuga Sells 50,000 Shares

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,775,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,855. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.51. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.92 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

