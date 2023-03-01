Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NGVT. StockNews.com cut shares of Ingevity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Ingevity Stock Performance

NYSE:NGVT opened at $82.56 on Wednesday. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ingevity will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingevity news, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $127,792.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,490.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Erik Spencer Ripple sold 856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $66,631.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $786,651.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1,548.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Ingevity by 1,694.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Ingevity by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

