Injective Protocol Price Hits $3.75 on Top Exchanges (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Injective Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00015908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $273.44 million and approximately $24.78 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.99 or 0.00424370 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,758.48 or 0.28684642 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Injective Protocol Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com.

Injective Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like [Binance](https://coinmarketcap.com/exchanges/binance/), [Pantera](https://www.panteracapital.com/) and [Hashed](https://www.hashed.com/).The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Injective Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.