Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Shares Down 5.2%

Shares of Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Rating) traded down 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.94. 46,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 16,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Innate Pharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Innate Pharma Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Innate Pharma Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPHA. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 389.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innate Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 366.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 181,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 142,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innate Pharma by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 23,012 shares in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of oncology indications in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; Avdoralimab (IPH5401), a monoclonal antibody blocking C5a binding to C5aR1 that is in Phase II clinicals trials for the treatment of COVID-19, bullous pemphigoid, chronic spontaneous urticaria, and other inflammatory diseases; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager for the generation and evaluation of up to two bispecific NK cell engagers.

