Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Innate Pharma Price Performance

Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

