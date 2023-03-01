Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Short Interest Update

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.5% from the January 31st total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Innate Pharma stock remained flat at $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. Innate Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67.
