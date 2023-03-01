InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 2,634.7% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,824,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
Shares of INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,909,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
