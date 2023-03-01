InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,000 shares, an increase of 2,634.7% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,824,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of INND traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 46,909,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,992,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development.

