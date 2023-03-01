Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1,203.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.