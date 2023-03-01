Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Piper Sandler

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.73% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IIPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.67.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $88.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.62. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $211.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington.
