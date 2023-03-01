InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IHT opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.16.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
