Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.75% and a negative net margin of 3,027.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 5,940,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,448. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $309.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,195,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,544,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,104 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,382,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 290,102 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,316,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 2,218,122 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

