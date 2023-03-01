Insider Buying: The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH) Insider Buys 3,341,350 Shares of Stock

The Market Herald Limited (ASX:TMH – Get Rating) insider Gavin Argyle acquired 3,341,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,360.75 ($101,595.10).

Gavin Argyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 6th, Gavin Argyle acquired 438,159 shares of Market Herald stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,381.59 ($2,960.53).

Market Herald Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About Market Herald

The Market Herald Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital business news and investor relations platform in Australia and internationally. It operates through three segments: The Market Herald, Stockhouse, and Subscribacar. The company operates The Market Herald, an Australian business digital news masthead; HotCopper, a sub-forum to display company information, videos, and publication; and Stockhouse, an internet discussion forum, as well as offers digital investor relations and wealth brand consulting services.

