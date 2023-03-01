Insider Selling: Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) CFO Sells 2,617 Shares of Stock

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,965.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Arch Resources Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.35. 397,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.82. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.97 and a 52-week high of $183.53.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The energy company reported $23.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.90 by $12.28. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 114.13% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $859.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $13.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 38.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $3.11 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Arch Resources from $207.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

See Also

