Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 803 Shares of Stock

Mar 1st, 2023

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CIGet Rating) EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cynthia Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 16th, Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55.

Cigna Stock Performance

NYSE:CI traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $292.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,759. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Natixis boosted its position in Cigna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 409,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,809,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cigna (NYSE:CI)

