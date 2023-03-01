Insider Selling: Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) EVP Sells 803 Shares of Stock

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $236,130.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,272.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Cynthia Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55.

NYSE:CI traded down $4.26 on Tuesday, hitting $292.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,759. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $224.22 and a one year high of $340.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $309.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 24.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Cigna’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 191,377 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $63,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cigna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Natixis boosted its position in Cigna by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 409,878 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $135,809,000 after buying an additional 95,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $309.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $335.00 to $309.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.00.

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

