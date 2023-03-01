Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Entergy Stock Performance
ETR stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,540. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
