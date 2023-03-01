Insider Selling: Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) EVP Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, hitting $102.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,540. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 119,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,997,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 524,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,806,000 after buying an additional 37,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.47.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

