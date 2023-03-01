Insider Selling: Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Director Sells 8,974 Shares of Stock

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) Director Michael Johnson sold 8,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $60,036.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,457,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,819,310.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 24th, Michael Johnson sold 1,101 shares of Flux Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $7,299.63.

FLUX stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.81. 88,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.27. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.37.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLUX. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Flux Power from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upped their target price on Flux Power from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Flux Power by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,773,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after buying an additional 271,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 6.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 43,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

