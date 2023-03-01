Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Globe Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GL traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.69. 667,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.87 and a 12-month high of $123.85.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.