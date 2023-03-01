Insider Selling: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Insider Sells 951 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) insider Andrew M. Brophy sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $12,752.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $48,866.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HCSG traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.27. 1,746,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,909. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.16 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.74 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Healthcare Services Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,350,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 285,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 604.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,278,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,436 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 30.4% during the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,622,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 377,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

