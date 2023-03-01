Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) insider Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $567,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,392.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Tu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inari Medical alerts:

On Friday, January 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $606,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Thomas Tu sold 10,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $632,900.00.

Inari Medical Price Performance

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.76. 586,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,944. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -102.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on NARI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.