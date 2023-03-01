Insider Selling: Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Director Sells 11,668 Shares of Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) Director David B. Weiner sold 11,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $14,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 904,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. 3,881,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,451,068. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 41,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,247,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,381,000 after buying an additional 208,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,530,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 54,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,414,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INO shares. Bank of America cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Maxim Group cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

(Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline includes VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

