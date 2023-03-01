Insider Selling: Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) CFO Sells 993 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $53,651.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,388,059.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $55.76. The stock had a trading volume of 213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.38 and a 52 week high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Itron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 161,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,873,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ITRI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.60.

Itron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.