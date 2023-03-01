Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells 26,861 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,198.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 3,479,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYO shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Payoneer Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

