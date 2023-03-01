Insider Selling: Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Insider Sells 26,861 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) insider Tsafi Goldman sold 26,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $149,615.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 785,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,117.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tsafi Goldman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 8th, Tsafi Goldman sold 4,033 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $24,198.00.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PAYO traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $5.80. 3,479,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,665. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.12. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAYO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.
Payoneer Global Company Profile
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
