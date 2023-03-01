Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 159.5% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.
Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.
Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.
