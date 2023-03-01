Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI) Short Interest Up 159.5% in February

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 159.5% from the January 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Insight Select Income Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:INSI opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Insight Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $18.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

Insight Select Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2402 per share. This is an increase from Insight Select Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%.

Institutional Trading of Insight Select Income Fund

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Select Income Fund by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 131,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Select Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 61,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in Insight Select Income Fund by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,566,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,170,000 after purchasing an additional 212,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

