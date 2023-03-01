Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Purchased by Farallon Capital Management LLC

Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 481,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,996 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $85,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $261.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,142. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $137.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.66%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 75.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.10, for a total transaction of $2,521,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Ebeling sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $66,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,678 shares of company stock valued at $17,441,298. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $287.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Featured Articles

