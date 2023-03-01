Insulet Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Insulet in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Insulet’s current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PODD. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Shares of PODD opened at $276.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $276.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4,606.00 and a beta of 0.74. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total transaction of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

