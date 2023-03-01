Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Interface updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Interface Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The stock had a trading volume of 341,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,139. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. Interface has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Interface

About Interface

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TILE. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Interface by 228.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Interface by 38.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interface by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

