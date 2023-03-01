Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading 7.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.45. 156,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 351,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Get Interface alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interface

Interface Stock Up 6.8 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Interface by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,600,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,077,000 after purchasing an additional 223,179 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,885,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,478,000 after purchasing an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interface by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,646,000 after purchasing an additional 16,142 shares in the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54.

About Interface

(Get Rating)

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.