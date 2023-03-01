Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading 7.1% Higher on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.45. 156,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 351,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.
The textile maker reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Interface had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Longbow Research raised shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.
Interface Stock Up 6.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $547.96 million, a PE ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.54.
About Interface
Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.
