Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

ITCI stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.01. 615,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,994. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $66.00.

In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,191.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 8,354 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $391,301.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 234,591 shares of company stock worth $11,793,353 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

