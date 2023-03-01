Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Intuit were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,440,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $457.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.00.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 597 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total value of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $568,863. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $1,488,086 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $402.32. 832,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $507.71. The company has a market cap of $112.87 billion, a PE ratio of 59.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $403.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.68.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

