Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Down 0.1 %

VTN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $12.38.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.0371 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.