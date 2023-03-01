Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 1st (AAL, AIP, ALDX, ALEC, ALLO, AMAT, AMBA, ANF, APTX, ARQT)

Posted by on Mar 1st, 2023

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 1st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) price target on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $775.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,146 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 382 ($4.61) target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.07) price target on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($98.95) target price on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($28.96) target price on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($44.65) price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.36) target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 965 ($11.64) target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 820 ($9.90) target price on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.88) price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

