Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 1st (AAL, AIP, ALDX, ALEC, ALLO, AMAT, AMBA, ANF, APTX, ARQT)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 1st:

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($31.37) price target on the stock.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. Roth Capital currently has a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $46.00 price target on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $775.00 target price on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $240.00 price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.31) price target on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They currently have a GBX 1,146 ($13.83) price target on the stock.

Babcock International Group (LON:BAB) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 382 ($4.61) target price on the stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

BP (LON:BP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.07) price target on the stock.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Jonestrading.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 147 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $6.50 target price on the stock.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 8,200 ($98.95) target price on the stock.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($74.82) price target on the stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 2,400 ($28.96) target price on the stock.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $115.00 target price on the stock.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 270 ($3.26) target price on the stock.

Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $72.00 target price on the stock.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They currently have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock.

International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 150 ($1.81) price target on the stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its underperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 3,700 ($44.65) price target on the stock.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jonestrading.

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 740 ($8.93) target price on the stock.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Princess Private Equity (LON:PEY) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 1,190 ($14.36) target price on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 532 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. The firm currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $123.00 target price on the stock.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the stock.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 70 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the stock.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 200 ($2.41) target price on the stock.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 190 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.26) target price on the stock.

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. The firm currently has a $185.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 965 ($11.64) target price on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($15.08) price target on the stock.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 820 ($9.90) target price on the stock.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I currently has a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Unite Group (LON:UTG) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a GBX 1,150 ($13.88) price target on the stock.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a $195.00 target price on the stock.

The Weir Group (LON:WEIR) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 1,950 ($23.53) price target on the stock.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I. The firm currently has a $104.00 target price on the stock.

