Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR)

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 40,057 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,955% compared to the typical volume of 1,949 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on UNVR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Univar Solutions from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 51.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univar Solutions Price Performance

UNVR traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Univar Solutions had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Univar Solutions will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

