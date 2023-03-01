Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 19,366 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 144% compared to the average volume of 7,936 call options.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.22. 6,155,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,058,797. Blink Charging has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.98.

In related news, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $1,552,683.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,370,720.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Levine acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 143,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $1,552,683.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,884,433 shares in the company, valued at $20,370,720.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Blink Charging by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Blink Charging by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Blink Charging to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Blink Charging to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blink Charging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicles, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include the Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

