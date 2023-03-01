Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 18,072 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,935 call options.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of MGM stock opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 2.06. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $45.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at $7,750,955.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total value of $869,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,934,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,750,955.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,233,175. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.61.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

