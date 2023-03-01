Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. Invitae had a negative net margin of 617.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.04%. The firm had revenue of $122.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitae updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Invitae Stock Down 21.2 %

Shares of NVTA traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 25,764,118 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,979. Invitae has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a current ratio of 6.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Insider Activity at Invitae

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Sean E. George sold 44,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $91,424.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 743,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invitae by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 48.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Invitae by 164.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

