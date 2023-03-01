iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA) Shares Down 0.4%

Shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) were down 0.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.46 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 1,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.65.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.61% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Agriculture Subindex Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

