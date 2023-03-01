iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $6.95. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 19,337,308 shares.
Several brokerages have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.
iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.
