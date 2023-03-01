iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $7.73

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.73, but opened at $6.95. iQIYI shares last traded at $7.03, with a volume of 19,337,308 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on IQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $4.40 to $4.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.80 to $5.10 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 187,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 117,612 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 26,363 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI, Inc provides online entertainment services. It attracts a massive user base with tremendous user engagement, and has developed a diversified monetization model including membership services, online advertising services, content distribution, online games, live broadcasting, IP licensing, talent agency and online literature.

