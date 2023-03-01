iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) COO Sells $414,561.12 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,657,635.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.13. 223,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.23. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About iRhythm Technologies

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $198.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $144.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.36.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

