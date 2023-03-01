iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,973,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 331,892 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $735,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,565 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,221 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,443,000 after acquiring an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,368,000 after acquiring an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.03. 8,721,963 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $93.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

